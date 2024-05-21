'Lost trust in EC': Civil society bodies to form citizen's vigilance commission

Bengaluru: Over 120 civil society organisations on Tuesday came together to chalk out an action plan to protect India’s democracy with its leaders pointing to the Election Commission’s “failures” that have raised concerns over the “possible manipulation” of the votes on counting day.

Under the banner of ‘Wake up Karnataka’, activists, former bureaucrats and experts held a six-hour long discussion to chart out ways to make the Election Commission (EC) accountable and discuss possible outcomes on the counting day. More meetings are planned in New Delhi and other places.

Briefing the media, political economist Parakala Prabhakar said such an event was necessitated by the EC’s repeated failures.

“So, we have a serious and limited objective: that the people’s will should be reflected on the ballot, whatever that it is. If that were not to happen, the civil society will have to challenge it to assert the civic rights of the people,” he said.

Prabhakar said the way the election commissioners were appointed by keeping the chief justice of India out of the selection committee had cast serious doubts about the impartiality of the EC.

"We are not accusing the EC of anything. However, it is for the EC to establish that our doubts were unfounded," he said, noting that the EC's actions have further added to the doubts.

He said the EC's failure to take action against repeated violation of the model code of conduct by the prime minister and bigwigs, the refusal of the election commission to publish Form 17-C (the final count count of the polling data) "even today" and the role of the EC in denial of voting and the way the EC writes letters to the political parties do not give confidence to general public.