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'Love failure': Teenager ends life by crashing bike into bus in Karnataka

Vijayapura district Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbaragi said that Abhishek’s bereaved kin had not yet lodged any complaint in connection with his death.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 21:03 IST
India NewsKarnataka

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