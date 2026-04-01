<p>Vijayapura: In a bizarre incident, a 19-year-old lovelorn boy ended his life in a blaze, literally, when he rammed his speeding bike into a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus near the Kannolli tollgate in Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Such was the speed at which Abhishek Sahebgowda Nagarahalli was riding his bike that, on impact, he found himself plastered to the face of the bus. Almost immediately both the bike and the bus caught fire, and Abhishek was burnt alive. Thankfully, passengers on board the bus managed to escape before the flames consumed both the vehicles.</p>.Bengaluru-based voice-first agentic AI startup Gnani.ai raises $10 million.<p>Meanwhile, in a purported video he recorded before taking the drastic step, Abhishek confessed to loving a girl called whose mother and relatives, he alleged, had tried to keep them apart. </p>.<p>Vijayapura district Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbaragi said that Abhishek’s bereaved kin had not yet lodged any complaint in connection with his death. “As of now, we are treating this as an accident,” the SP said.</p>