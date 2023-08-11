Low govt package rate for BPL patients hits organ transplant

Dr Prashant G Kedlaya, who heads the nephrology department at St John’s Medical College, says 70% of eligible patients in Karnataka are estimated to be unable to get kidney transplant due to the cost. This is the case even in St John’s which has a lower cost of around Rs 5 lakh, compared to around Rs 8 lakh in corporate hospitals. “Even if the patient bears the surgery costs, they have to take lifelong medication, which would cost Rs 16,000-18,000 per month,” he says.