Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Modi's weak foreign policy to blame for LPG crisis': Congress blames PM as chaos ensues in Karnataka Assembly

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also slammed the Centre for hiking cylinder prices and invoking emergency legal provisions.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 08:54 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us