<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly saw bedlam Wednesday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/no-shortage-of-domestic-lpg-in-karnataka-commercial-supply-faces-strain-minister-muniyappa-3927694">over the LPG crisis</a> with the governing Congress attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "weak foreign policy", which irked the Opposition BJP. </p><p>The issue was raised in Zero Hour by Kunigal Congress MLA Dr HD Ranganath. </p><p>"The Union government added insult to injury by hiking LPG prices. Also, a domestic cylinder priced Rs 900 is selling for Rs 1,800. A commercial cylinder of Rs 2,000 is going for Rs 4,000. This is because of Modi's weak foreign policy," Ranganath said, triggering an uproar by the Opposition. </p><p>Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge accused the Union government of lying to the Parliament. "On February 9, the Parliament was told that there was no cause for panic, thanks to reserves that would last 75 days. On March 6, the petroleum minister said there was no shortage. On March 7, cylinder prices were hiked. On March 10, provisions of the Essential Commodities Act were invoked," he said. </p><p>"Where is Modi today? He can wish Rashmika Mandanna (on her wedding), but won't speak about this crisis," Priyank charged. "Netanyahu (Israeli PM) is Modi's best friend. They walked on the beach. What happened?" he said. </p><p>BJP's V Sunil Kumar said the LPG crisis was due to the war. "If you want to do politics in this, I can also say that this (Congress) government is unable to resolve server issues, ensure people get sand supply in coastal areas and make medicines available in hospitals even as there's no crisis," he said. </p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also slammed the Centre for hiking cylinder prices and invoking emergency legal provisions. He had a tiff with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, who said the CM had "incited" hoteliers to shut shop as a sign of protest. "There's no crisis in any other state. Here, we have a CM who asked hoteliers to go on a strike," he said, which Siddaramaiah flatly refused. </p><p>"All I said to the press was that hoteliers' stand that they'd have to protest is right. I didn't incite them," Siddaramaiah said. </p>