<p>Bengaluru: Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa told the Legislative Council on Monday (March 23) that the gas crisis will be 'partially resolved' with the union government approving 20 per cent of cylinders to Karnataka for commercial use. </p><p>“I had a meeting with oil companies and discussed distribution. We’ll get 16,000 commercial cylinders per day. Of this, 10,000 will be distributed to hotels,” Muniyappa said. </p>.Bengaluru LPG crisis: Panic booking, visits to agencies by domestic users come down .<p>However, obtaining commercial cylinders will require registration with the GAIL portal within a week. “We’ll have a meeting on this again next week,” the minister said. </p>. <p>According to Muniyappa, 4,200 cylinders will be given to educational institutions and public healthcare centres, and 1,200 to airports and railway station canteens. </p><p>Another 10,000 will be given to restaurants, hotels, dhabas, industries and food processing units. Pharmacies, agritech firms and so on will get 500 cylinders. </p><p>Muniyappa expressed gratitude to the union government for the allotment made to the state. </p>