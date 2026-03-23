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LPG crisis will be ‘partially resolved’ with 20% allotment to Karnataka, says Food and Civil Supplies Minister Muniyappa

However, obtaining commercial cylinders will require registration with the GAIL portal within a week.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 08:51 IST
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Food &amp; Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa.

Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa.

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Published 23 March 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaLPGlpg gasK H Muniyappa

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