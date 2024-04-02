LS Polls 2024: Staff on election duty attempts suicide in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A staff who was on election duty has attempted to end his life by suicide due to personal reasons, at the DC office premises in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Sridhar Hegde had attempted to end his life. He was immediately rushed to Wenlock Hospital and his condition is said to be stable. He was part of the single window system that is functioning at the DC office for the election purpose.

Hegde has been serving as Kadiru Udyavara Panchayat PDO since 2019. However, he was waiting for posting since February as a PDO has been appointed in his place. Sources said that he attempted to end his life due to personal reasons. The doctors who treated him said that his condition is stable and he is under observation in ICU. His wife Jayanthi is serving as staff nurse at Belthangady.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Anandh K, Additional DC Dr Santhosh Kumar, DHO Dr Thimmaiah and others visited the hospital.