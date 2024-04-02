JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

LS Polls 2024: Staff on election duty attempts suicide in Mangaluru

Sridhar Hegde had attempted to end his life. He was immediately rushed to Wenlock Hospital and his condition is said to be stable. He was part of the single window system that is functioning at the DC office for the election purpose.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 07:50 IST

Follow Us

Mangaluru: A staff who was on election duty has attempted to end his life by suicide due to personal reasons, at the DC office premises in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Sridhar Hegde had attempted to end his life. He was immediately rushed to Wenlock Hospital and his condition is said to be stable. He was part of the single window system that is functioning at the DC office for the election purpose.

Hegde has been serving as Kadiru Udyavara Panchayat PDO since 2019. However, he was waiting for posting since February as a PDO has been appointed in his place. Sources said that he attempted to end his life due to personal reasons. The doctors who treated him said that his condition is stable and he is under observation in ICU. His wife Jayanthi is serving as staff nurse at Belthangady.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Anandh K, Additional DC Dr Santhosh Kumar, DHO Dr Thimmaiah and others visited the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 April 2024, 07:50 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSuicideMangaluruPDOLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT