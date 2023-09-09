LS polls: BJP-JD(S) may come together but cannot suppress Cong's prospects in Karnataka, says Cong head Kharge

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said BJP and JD(S) may come together to fight 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, but they will not be able to suppress Congress' prospects in the state.

"I have read in papers that they have joined hands. I also saw pictures of Deve Gowda (JDS supremo) and Narendra Modi (PM) holding hands. Maybe they are trying to come together, but how their alliance will come together, how many seats will be shared between the both is still not clear. But there are enough indications that both of them may come together," Kharge said.