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Lured by deepfake 'Nirmala Sitharaman' asking to invest money, Belagavi man loses Rs 7.9 lakh in scam

The officer said the victim initially invested a small amount, after which the application began showing profits of $65,000.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 14:04 IST
Nirmala SitharamanscamAIDeepfakesinvestment scheme

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