M B Patil allotted CA site to pvt firm as ‘quid pro quo’: Narayanaswamy

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council T Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday charged Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil with allotting a civic amenity (CA) site in the Aerospace Park to a private firm as a ‘quid pro quo’.

To substantiate his allegations, Narayanaswamy produced the election affidavit filed by Patil, wherein the latter declared having a loan of Rs 4 crore, which he had borrowed from Bagmane Tech Park. The CA site in question, Narayanswamy, said had been allotted to Vaigai Investments. However, both Bagmane and Vaigai firms have the same director.

Calling on Patil to explain his relationship with the Bagmane company, and the allotment of the CA site to Vaigai investments, Narayanaswamy said, “Patil has allotted eight CA sites to industrialists from Vijayapura district, which is the minister’s home. The sites have been allotted to Patil’s benami companies.”