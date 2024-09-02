M B Patil allotted CA site to pvt firm as ‘quid pro quo’: Narayanaswamy

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council T Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday charged Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil with allotting a civic amenity (CA) site in the Aerospace Park to a private firm as a ‘quid pro quo’.
To substantiate his allegations, Narayanaswamy produced the election affidavit filed by Patil, wherein the latter declared having a loan of Rs 4 crore, which he had borrowed from Bagmane Tech Park. The CA site in question, Narayanswamy, said had been allotted to Vaigai Investments. However, both Bagmane and Vaigai firms have the same director.
Calling on Patil to explain his relationship with the Bagmane company, and the allotment of the CA site to Vaigai investments, Narayanaswamy said, “Patil has allotted eight CA sites to industrialists from Vijayapura district, which is the minister’s home. The sites have been allotted to Patil’s benami companies.”
Narayanaswamy further alleged that instead of aerospace units, CA sites were being allotted for the construction of hotels and apartments.
Referring to Patil’s ‘shed giraki’ remark, Narayanaswamy said, “I was made fun of for constructing a shed in the industrial area, but Patil must issue a clarification about these allegations.”
‘Have not been allotted KIADB or KHB site’
Refuting the charges made by Narayanaswamy, Patil said that neither he nor any member of his family had ever received a CA or industrial plot from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board or the Karnataka Housing Board in his entire political career. Patil said that the allotment of a KIADB plot to Bagmane was an unquestionably legitimate transaction.
Admitting that his family and Bagmane shared a three-decade long relationship, Patil however said that it had no bearing on the decisions he took as a member of the government.
Published 02 September 2024, 18:29 IST