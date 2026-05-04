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Madavara-Tumakuru metro: DPR soon, says G Parameshwara

Parameshwara said that extending Namma Metro service to Tumakuru would render commute between the two cities a hassle-free affair.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 23:32 IST
Karnataka NewsmetroTumakuruG Parameshwara

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