<p class="bodytext">The detailed project report (DPR) on the proposed extension of Namma Metro from Madavara in Bengaluru to Tumakuru will be submitted in a week, announced Home Minister G Parameshwara in Tumakuru on Sunday.</p>.Plan for Bengaluru’s longest metro line, \nwith 5-km link to new stadium, is ready .<p class="bodytext">Parameshwara, also the Tumakuru district in-charge minister, said that extending Namma Metro service to Tumakuru would render commute between the two cities a hassle-free affair. “The DPR is being drafted, and will be submitted soon,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Outlining his plans to transform Tumakuru into a sports hub, Parameshwara said, “Tumakuru hosted the national-level junior athletics meet last week, while the women’s ITF tennis tour event is underway at the moment. We have earmarked 42 acres near P Gollahalli for the construction of an international cricket stadium, and work on the stadium will commence soon. Once completed, the stadium will host international cricket matches. Tumakuru will soon become a ‘Sports City’.”</p>