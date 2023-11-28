Maha Dharani: CM's political secretary meets activists; meeting fixed for December 19

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary Nazir Ahmed met the Samyukta Horata - Karnataka (SHK) activists on Tuesday at Freedom Park in Bengaluru and informed them of a meeting with the Chief Minister on December 19 to address their demands.

The move by the government follows Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's assurance to protesters on Monday that he would intimate the CM about their demands and get them solved.

As regards the demands against the Centre, neither the governor came to the venue nor sent his representatives to speak to the protesters. Later, on Monday, the activists went to the Raj Bhavan and handed over their list of demands. "Opposing this negligent attitude and to remind the government to withdraw the controversial acts, effigies of the farm laws and central government were burnt by the protesters on Tuesday," a press release by SHK said.

The Dharani is part of the All India-level agitation called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) against the "anti-farmer laws" of the Union government. It is being organised by Samyukta Horata Karnataka -- an umbrella forum of 58 organisations.

The demands being placed in front of the Centre include following the Swaminathan Committee Report to fix the Minimum Support Price (MSP), building a martyrs' memorial at the Singhu border and providing compensation for martyrs' family members, opposing privatisation in PSUs and so on. In addition to these, the forum is placing 18 demands in front of the state government.

Tuesday, the final day of the Dharani, saw leaders of several progressive organisations address the audience and elucidate their points. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Prantha Sangha leader U Basavaraj said all people in the country, irrespective of whether they are formal taxpayers or not, pay taxes. "Thus, we are fighting for our rights, not begging," he added.

AITUC leader Vijaybhaskar emphasised that the struggle at hand was political and not merely aimed at getting demands fulfilled. "Through this struggle, we intend to convey the unequivocal message of packing BJP home in the 2024 elections. This struggle is for the country and to save its citizens," he remarked.

AICCTU's Clifton Rozario said this is a decisive time and added that an awoken citizenry makes governments tremble. "The government assured us "Acche Din", promised to bring back black money but failed on those counts. Lakhs of people died during the Corona period. However, those were not mere deaths, the government murdered them," Rozario said.