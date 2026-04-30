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Mahakuta, a temple complex in a valley of springs

Vijay Mahantesh Papanal writes about the historic Mahakuta, known for its architecturally elaborate temples and annual chariot festival
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 20:40 IST
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The Shiva Pushkarani at Mahakuta with the pavilion holding Chaturmukha Linga. Photo by Vijay Mahantesh Papanal

The Shiva Pushkarani at Mahakuta with the pavilion holding Chaturmukha Linga. Photo by Vijay Mahantesh Papanal

The Mahakuta temple with Dravidian Shikhara architecture.

The Mahakuta temple with Dravidian Shikhara architecture.

Photos by author

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Published 29 April 2026, 20:40 IST
Karnataka NewsMahakuta

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