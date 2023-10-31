Maharashtra ministers, MP banned from entering Belagavi district amid Rajyotsava

Recently leaders of MES had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanath Shinde at Kolhapur and demanded that he send their representatives to take part in the black day event and reassure their support for the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute.

Maharashtra ministers Shambhuraje Desai, Chandrakant Patil, Deepak Kesarkar and MP Dhairyasheel Mane were expected for the MES event.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil in orders issued has banned entry of the three ministers and MP to maintain law and order. They if visit Kannada activists could gherao them resulting in clashes with MES activists. Hence they have been banned from entering for 48 hours from October31, 6 am.