Home

'Conduct narco-analysis test of officials who probed Soujanya case'

Last Updated 07 September 2023, 14:11 IST

Bikkemane Nature Conservation Trust chairman K Sundara Gowda urged the Karnataka government to subject the Investigation Officer and the Medical Officer who probed the Soujanya rape and murder case to narco-analysis test.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, he alleged that the officials have erred and have failed in providing proper evidence.

Soujanya, who was a minor, was raped and murdered. The court recently ruled that accused Santhosh Rao was innocent.

"The police officer who had registered the FIR and the medical officer who conducted the autopsy have failed in submitting relevant documents and evidence to the court," he alleged.

Sundara Gowda further said that there was a need to get down to the streets and "fight to get justice" in the 11-year-old case. "The real culprits are protected and an innocent person was made to languish in jail. This is a clear violation of human rights. Along with late Soujanya, Santhosh Rao too, should get justice," he said.

He asked what is preventing the state government from ordering a re-investigation. "The Human Rights Commission should file a Public Interest Litigation in the high court and in the Supreme Court to bring out the truth and to punish the culprits. A special investigation should be carried out under the supervision of the court," he added.

(Published 07 September 2023, 14:11 IST)
India NewsKarnatakarape

