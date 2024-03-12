JOIN US
Maharashtra ATS ready to assist Karnataka in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: Fadnavis

Speaking to media persons after taking part in a BJP party workers' meet at Sangha Niketana in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Fadnavis stated that there is no state barrier when it comes to national security.
Mangaluru: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) is ready to assist the Karnataka government in solving the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Speaking to media persons after taking part in a BJP party workers' meet at Sangha Niketana in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Fadnavis stated that there is no state barrier when it comes to national security.

"The state government should not ignore national security at the cost of vote bank politics. The issue should be taken seriously," he said.

Fadnavis predicted that BJP will set a record by achieving an unprecedented victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. "The Congress’ guarantees have failed in the state. The people will vote for Modi's guarantee," he said.

