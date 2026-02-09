<p>Hirisave, Hassan district: The devotees from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, who are taking out a padayatra to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a> in the wake of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahashivratri">Mahashivratri</a> festival on February 15, are passing through Hirisave hobli in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> district for the last three days.</p><p>Thousands of devotees from various layouts in Bengaluru, have started padayatra to Dharmasthala in groups. Wearing saffron clothes, and wearing mala similar to Sabarimala Ayyappa mala, they are on the march to Dharmasthala with devotion and walk around 20 to 40 kms every day. Hundreds of devotees from several villages in Tumakuru, Mandya and Hirisave joined them.</p>.Congress to hold hunger strike, 100-km padayatra as part of MGNREGA Bachao Sangram in Dakshina Kannada.<p>The locals distributed buttermilk, ‘panaka’ and breakfast for the devotees walking on the National Highway 75. The devotees pass through Hirisave, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Belur, Kottigehara, Charmadi and reach Dharmasthala and have darshan of the presiding deity Lord Manjunatha.</p><p>The devotees also render bhajans, perform kits and involve in other religious activities en route. </p><p>“We trust in God and take out a padayatra. The locals residing on the sides of NH 75 have been encouraging and extending cooperation," said R Muruga of Moodalapalya Padayatra Samiti.</p>