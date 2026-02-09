Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mahashivratri: Thousands on a padayatra from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala

The locals distributed buttermilk, ‘panaka’ and breakfast for the devotees walking on the National Highway 75.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 17:16 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaMahashivratriDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us