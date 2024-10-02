Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mahatma Gandhi's life has given me courage & hope: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah amid MUDA probes

The ED on Monday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 09:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 09:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMahatma GandhiSiddarmaiahmuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us