Mahisha Dasara can be celebrated without hurting sentiments: Karnataka BJP MP Wadiyar

On the issue of the CM's resignation and the MUDA scam, the MP said, “There has been a lot of discussion about the MUDA scam and the Valmiki Corporation scam. A case has already been registered. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, being in a responsible position, should immediately resign and face the investigation. Based on the outcome of the investigation, he can proceed accordingly,” he added.

‘Unite as Indians’

“Every Indian is not a Kannadiga, but every Kannadiga is an Indian. Therefore, let us unite as Indians," said Wadiyar.

Speaking during a convention of writers, artists, poets, limerick writers of coastal region organised by BJP Backward Classes Morcha Udupi district at Sharada Kalyana Mantapa in Udupi, he emphasised that such conferences should work towards the unity of Indians."

“We should honour the fact that we are Indians. Our diversity needs to be protected and should work for the country. As a responsible political party, we are working for the country. Mysore samasthana always supported artists. We are always grateful to artists,” he said.

“Prior to the election, I was not much aware of caste. There is diversity in rituals, traditions in each caste. We need to move on the right path. I am happy to represent OBC. Normally during Dasara, I do not come out of Mysuru as we have a lot of work as preparations for Dasara. As Udupi- Chikamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary invited me, I could not deny his invitation and have come here to take part in the meet,” he added.