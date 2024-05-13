Major fire mishap averted at Baikampady Industrial Area

Mangaluru: Fire personnel from Kadri, Pandeshwar and NMPA (New Mangalore Port Authority) fire stations averted a possible disaster by managing to contain a fire at tyre resoling company in Baikampady Industrial Estate on Sunday evening.
Sources told DH that fire personnel from Kadri Fire and Emergency services department were first to reach the spot after receiving the distress call at around 4.15 pm. After over two hours, fire personnel department managed to contain the blaze.
As many as three fire tenders from Kadri, Pandeshwar and NMPA were involved in preventing the spread of fire to other industries located in close vicinity of Tyre Resole Private Limited. Sources informed that the loss due to fire in industry was estimated around Rs four lakh. The industry had raw stock and chemicals worth Rs 40 lakh, sources added.
RFO Ranganath and District Fire Officer Bharat also rushed to the spot and guided fire personnel in preventing the spread of fire, sources added.
Published 12 May 2024, 19:12 IST