Major fire mishap averted at Baikampady Industrial Area

Mangaluru: Fire personnel from Kadri, Pandeshwar and NMPA (New Mangalore Port Authority) fire stations averted a possible disaster by managing to contain a fire at tyre resoling company in Baikampady Industrial Estate on Sunday evening.

Sources told DH that fire personnel from Kadri Fire and Emergency services department were first to reach the spot after receiving the distress call at around 4.15 pm. After over two hours, fire personnel department managed to contain the blaze.