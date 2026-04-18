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‘Make Kannada mandatory for auto, cab drivers in Karnataka’: KPCC's letter to CM

The number of auto and cab drivers from outside the state is increasing rapidly in various cities of the state, including in Bengaluru
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:55 IST
KarnatakaKannada

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