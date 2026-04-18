‘Make Kannada mandatory for auto, cab drivers in Karnataka’: KPCC's letter to CM

<p>Bengaluru: Citing the Maharashtra government’s recent move mandating proficiency in Marathi for auto and taxi drivers, KPCC spokesperson A N Nataraj Gowda has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to implement a similar policy in Karnataka. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In a letter to the CM, Gowda requested that the state follow the Maharashtra model, where starting May 1, all commercial vehicle drivers must be able to read, write and speak the local language (Marathi) to hold a license.</p>.‘States should not engage in conflicts over language’.<p class="bodytext">The number of auto and cab drivers from outside the state is increasing rapidly in various cities of the state, including in Bengaluru. Since they do not speak Kannada, local Kannadigas are struggling to communicate in their own state. He also expressed concern over the rising incidence of Kannadigas facing harassment owing to the language gap in cabs. Rules should be framed to suspend or cancel the commercial licence of vehicle drivers who refuse to learn Kannada. Strict disciplinary action should be taken against transport officials who flout language rules and issue licence through corruption. He asserted that it is the duty of anyone who earns a living in Karnataka to learn and respect the land, water and language of the state.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Maharashtra government has already begun testing drivers at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) on their ability to read nameplates and conduct basic conversations. Gowda argued that implementing a similar bold decision is necessary to protect the self-respect and interests of Kannadigas.</p>