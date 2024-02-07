‘Make parents liable if minors found driving’

The Private School Managements’ Association has urged the state government to initiate action against the parents who are giving vehicles to their minor school- and college-going children to drive/ride which sometimes leads to accidents.
In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has said that the parents are directly responsible for minors bringing bikes and cars to schools, colleges and indulging in road accidents, leading to loss of lives, in some cases.
The association referred to a recent case reported at Anekal Taluk in Bengaluru Rural district and said, “In this case, the boy brought a two-wheeler to the school annual day event and while going back, he hit the school vehicle and died on the spot. Unfortunately, even in this case, the police have booked the school authorities and no action against the real offenders who are parents.”
Stressing the need to curb minors riding vehicles, the association requested the chief minister to instruct the police department to hold parents responsible if they found minors riding/driving vehicles.
“We have seen children riding with 2-3 pillions, without wearing helmets, especially while going to coaching/tuition after school hours. Considering this, we request the police department to conduct weekly inspections in and around the schools and tutorials and help save young lives,” the association said in the letter.