Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Make Shivakumar Karnataka CM': Pranavananda Swamiji urges Congress

Warning that the Congress would face "consequences" if Shivakumar is not made CM, he said a group of 25 swamijis plans to visit New Delhi soon.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 16:30 IST
CongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us