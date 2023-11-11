Make this spicy teatime snack from North Karnataka this Diwali!

Take a break from all the sweets this Deepawali and try this easy-to-make tasty snack from North Karnataka.

Hubbali's Girmitt is made from puffed rice, tomatoes, onions and fried gram powder. Made with minimal ingredients, it can be whipped up in a matter of 10 minutes.

Most commonly served with crispy Mirchi Bajjis or chilli fritters, Girmitt is one of the most common street foods in the Hubbali-Dharwad region.

In this Diwali-special episode, Aadharsh Tatpati teaches us how to make this delicious snack, and filmmaker Ramenahalli Jagannath rates it.