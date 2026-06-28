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Homeindiakarnataka

Malaprabha river dries up, leaving farmers, villages in distress

However, this year, inadequate monsoon rain and poor storage levels in the reservoir have prevented officials concerned from releasing water, leaving farmers in riverside villages in distress.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 18:36 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 18:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMalaprabha river

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