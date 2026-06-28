Malaprabha river dries up, leaving farmers, villages in distress

<p>Guledagudda (Bagalkot dist): The Malaprabha river, which flows through parts of the taluk, has dried up, causing severe hardship for people living along its banks. The water scarcity has also affected birds and wildlife in the region.</p>.<p>The river has remained without water for nearly a month. Every year, water is released from the Naviluteertha reservoir during April and May. However, this year, inadequate monsoon rain and poor storage levels in the reservoir have prevented officials concerned from releasing water, leaving farmers in riverside villages in distress.</p>.<p>The river serves as a vital source of drinking water for livestock and supplies drinking water to several villages. Farmers also depend on it to irrigate crops through pump sets. With the riverbed dry, crops have withered and farmers say they are left with no option but to wait helplessly.</p>.<p>Farmers in villages along the river, including Katapur, Mangalagudda, Chimmalagi, Nagaral S P, Sabbalahunasi, Layadagundi, Kotnalli, Kataginahalli, Asangi, Haladur, Allur and Injinavari, are facing acute difficulties due to the lack of water.</p>.<p><strong>Demand for water release</strong></p>.<p>Kataginahalli PKPS former president Prakash Gowdar, Nagaral Gram Panchayat former president Lenkeppa Hirekurubar and Yalagurdagowda Gowdar of Sabbalahunasi urged the government to immediately release at least one TMC of water from the Naviluteertha reservoir. They also appealed to local elected representatives to intervene and ensure the release of water.</p>.<p>Tahsildar S F Bommannavar said the issue would be brought to the notice of MLA Bhimasen Chimmankatti and efforts would be made to submit a request to higher authorities for the release of drinking water.</p>.<p><strong>Silt accumulation worsening situation</strong></p>.<p>Farmers pointed out that even after the inflow from upstream stopped in previous years, water would remain in the river for several months. However, due to heavy silt accumulation in the riverbed, water now disappears within a week after inflows cease. The government should undertake desilting of the river to improve water retention, they demanded. </p>