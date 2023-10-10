Malaria cases on steady decline in Karnataka

Malaria cases in Karnataka have declined steadily over the past few years, according to the data from the health department.
The state has a target of becoming malaria-free by 2025.
The state had reported a whopping 5,289 cases in 2018. In 2019 and 2020, the numbers declined to 3,499 and 1,701 cases respectively.
Since 2021, the annual number has remained below 1,000. Only 913 and 279 cases, respectively, were reported in 2021 and 2022.
The numbers have declined further this year, with just 64 cases reported between January and August. This is also lower than the figure of 144 reported in the corresponding period in 2022.
Dr Shariff, Joint Director (National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme) in the Health Department, attributed the decline in the number of Malaria cases to improved surveillance, especially in high-risk pockets like migratory sites and remote areas. In addition to larvicidal activities, lab officials are being trained in malaria microscopy, and migrant workers are being screened for malaria, he added.
The district-wise data from 2019 to 2022 shows that the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are hotspots for malaria cases in the state.
Over these four years, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the highest number of annual cases - ranging from 58% to 82%. Udupi came next, accounting for 4-12% of the annual number of cases.
Except for these two districts, all others had 10 or fewer cases in 2022.
A official from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said, "The Anopheles mosquito that causes malaria usually breeds in dirty water, such as in agricultural land. Hence, they are more prevalent in the rural areas."
The BBMP did not report any malaria cases in 2021 and 2022.