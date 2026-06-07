Malavalli students excel in NMMS exams in Karnataka's Mandya district

<p>Malavalli (Mandya dist): Malavalli taluk in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya </a>district, has been successful in topping the results of National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/ahead-of-nmms-and-ntse-exams-heres-what-you-need-to-know-940429.html">NMMS</a>) competitive exam; a centrally sponsored scheme by the Ministry of Education, to financially support economically disadvantaged yet meritorious students. </p>.<p>For the last four to five years, the students of Malavalli taluk have been successful in achieving 60 to 70 percent of the district’s total results in the exam.</p>.<p>In all,1,411 students appeared for the exams conducted for the current year. Out of this, 174 students cleared the exam, and 111 students are from Malavalli taluk. The remaining 63 students are from other taluks of Mandya district.</p>.Kalyana Karnataka districts improve performance.<p>Earlier, the then Block Education Officer M Shivamadappa paved a way for this and provided necessary guidance. This has been sincerely followed by the other BEOs, and Malavalli taluk has been topping the district for the last five years. The number of students who cleared the exam in the last five years are 110, 111, 119, 109 and 111.</p>.<p>“The Education Department is providing all kinds of cooperation to the poor talented students to qualify for scholarships. The NMMS exam is a proof to the quality of education in government schools. The influence of digital education by MLA P M Narendraswamy is working,” said BEO V E Uma.</p>