<p>Chamarajanagar: The carcass of a male tiger was found at Gundal reservoir, at Kollegal Wildlife range, coming under BRT Tiger Reserve limits, in Chamarajanagar district, on Sunday.</p><p>The Forest department personnel on a patrol, found the tiger's carcass near the reservoir, on Sunday morning. The tiger is said to be around five to six years old. </p><p>According to Deputy Conservator of Forest Sripathi, "Prima facie, it looks like the tiger had got caught in a snare. It must have walked up to the reservoir to drink water and died".</p><p>As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, the post mortem of the tiger was conducted and cremated, in the presence of NTCA member, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and a nominated representative of the Chief Wildlife Warden, and veterinary doctors.</p><p>The Forest department personnel have initiated a probe about the snare and other details.</p>