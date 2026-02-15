Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Male tiger found dead in BRT Tiger Reserve; snare suspected

According to Deputy Conservator of Forest Sripathi, “Prima facie, it looks like the tiger had got caught in a snare. It must have walked up to the reservoir to drink water and died".
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 15:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 15:04 IST
Karnataka Newsdead tigerBRT Tiger Reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us