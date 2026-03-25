<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist) : A tiger, that had created panic among the residents of Chennamallipura, Bheemanabeedu and surrounding villages, was rescued by the Forest Department officials of Maddur range, on Monday evening. </p><p>Based on the complaints by the villagers on tiger sighting, the officials traced the one-and-a-half-year-old male tiger, with the help of drone cameras.</p>.<p> Later, with the help of tamed elephants Dharma and Jayaprakash, they rescued it at a banana plantation, belonging to Nagappa of Chennamallipura in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district. </p> .<p>The Forest Department personnel and a team of veterinarians, led by Dr Wasim Mirza, launched a rescue operation on Monday afternoon. They darted the tiger in their third attempt. The rescued tiger has been sent to the rehabilitation centre in Mysuru and is kept under observation, officials said.</p><p><strong>Personnel injured</strong></p><p>However, one of the department personnel suffered injuries, when they tried to rescue the tranquilised tiger with a net. The tiger attacked forest guard Kumar, who suffered injuries on both his hands, according to department officials.</p><p>Bandipur Conservator of Forest Prabhakar said, "The tiger rescued at Chennamallipura was weak. Hence, it has been sent to Mysuru rehabilitation centre for treatment. The future course of action would be decided later."</p> .<p><strong>Farmers anxiety</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Rajya Raitha Sangha state secretary Manjukiran stated, in a press release, that the farmers are living under fear with the sighting of tigers at Berambadi and Bheemanabeedu of Gundlupet taluk. </p><p>"Despite explaining that the tigers will come out of the forest area if wildlife safari is resumed, the government has not heeded to our request. This might increase the human-animal conflict. The Forest Department has been risking the lives of the farmers and wildlife for money. The Forest Department officials and the government should put an end to selfish politics," the release states.</p>