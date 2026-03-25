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Male tiger rescued from Karnataka's Gundlupet

Based on the complaints by the villagers on tiger sighting, the officials traced the one-and-a-half-year-old male tiger, with the help of drone cameras.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakatiger

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