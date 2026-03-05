Mallikarjun Kharge recommends amicable settlement amid internal quota rift

<p>Bengaluru: Amid an intensifying rift between SC (Right) and SC (Left) factions within the ruling Congress over internal reservation, a delegation of senior SC (Left) leaders on Wednesday urged AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve the issue. </p>.<p>The delegation included Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa and Excise Minister R B Thimmapur. The SC (Left)/Madiga community, which has for decades fought for internal reservation, has vehemently opposed the state government’s decision to recruit 56,432 jobs without providing internal reservation. Incidentally, Kharge hails from the SC (Right) community, which has favoured recruitment without providing internal reservation.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after meeting Kharge, Muniyappa said: “(AICC) President Kharge ji has asked us to amicably resolve these together so that no one suffers. He has no problem with it and has said even he will speak about it. Everyone should be together and share equally. We have agreed to it and will convey this to the chief minister.” </p>.Government jobs: Madiga leaders to urge Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to resolve quota knot.<p>He noted that the issue would also be brought to the notice of Home Minister G Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, two senior ministers from the SC (Right) Cabinet in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet.</p>.<p>However, Muniyappa was non-committal about what the exact formula for “equal distribution” would be if the 17% quota for SCs is reduced to 15%.</p>.<p>According to sources, proportional reduction of the 6-6-5 formula would result in the 5.5-5.5-4 formula. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Federation of Right Communities has urged the state government to continue recruitment without internal reservation till the High Court gives its verdict on the issue.</p>.<p>The matter is expected to be deliberated in detail in <br />the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.</p>