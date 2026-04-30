Mallikarjun Kharge rules out Chief Minister change in Karnataka 'for now'

<p>Amid renewed speculation over a possible leadership change in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, AICC President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Thursday said there was no plan to replace the chief minister "for now" and indicated that the issue would be settled soon.</p><p>Power tussle discussions have grown since the Congress government in the state completed half of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.</p><p>Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> have continued to press for his elevation, citing an alleged power-sharing understanding reached with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when Congress formed the government in 2023.</p><p>Reacting to Home Minister G Parameshwara suggesting that Kharge himself could become chief minister, the Congress president said, "You (media), he (Parameshwara) and people at the top say that it is better if I become (the chief minister). But, more than fate, as per my ideology and as per my service to the party so far, Sonia Gandhi takes decisions regarding me."</p><p>He added, "But, that question does not arise now. There is already a Chief Minister here. If Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and I, together, have to take any decision in the direction of a change, it will take some time. Let's wait and see."</p>.Congress MLAs meet Mallikarjun Kharge, push for cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka.<p>Parameshwara had said a day earlier that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> would welcome Kharge as chief minister if the senior leader were chosen for the role.</p><p>Kharge’s remarks come as discussions intensify within Congress and political circles over a potential leadership reshuffle and cabinet revamp after May 4, when results of Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, along with bypolls to two Karnataka Assembly seats, are announced.</p><p>Responding to JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy claiming that nearly 40 Congress MLAs had booked tickets to Delhi next month amid the tussle, Kharge said, "I don't know, ask him for details."</p>