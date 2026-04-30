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Mallikarjun Kharge rules out Chief Minister change in Karnataka 'for now'

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 08:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMallikarjun KhargeSiddramaiah

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