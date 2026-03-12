<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mallikarjun%20Kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Thursday urged the Modi government to undertake detailed excavation of an ancient Buddhist monastery discovered in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.</p><p>Responding to Kharge during the Question Hour, Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat assured that "next-level" excavation would be carried out at the site.</p><p>Kharge said he had written to the government requesting a survey and further excavation of the monastery believed to be connected with the spread of Buddhism during the period of the Satavahana dynasty.</p><p>He said Buddhism had spread from Amaravati towards regions such as Kalaburagi and Raichur and he had earlier requested a survey of the Buddhist monastery found in his constituency. </p><p>The survey had been completed but further excavation had not yet taken place despite repeated appeals to the government, he said.</p><p>He said the region has historical significance and referred to scholar Nagarjuna who had played a major role in spreading Buddhism and promoting the monastic tradition.</p><p>Several Buddhist symbols and temples exist along the Bhima river and Krishna river, he said adding these sites required protection. "Further excavation should be carried out. Many such Buddhist temples and symbols exist along these rivers and they should be taken care of," he said.</p>