Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge yet to decide on continuing Rajya Sabha stint or return to state politics

Born into a Dalit family at Warwatti in Bidar district, Kharge’s rise in politics has been remarkable.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 20:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 20:20 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaMallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us