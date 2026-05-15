Mallikarjun Kharge yet to decide on continuing Rajya Sabha stint or return to state politics

<p>Bengaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s term in the Rajya Sabha ends on June 25. However, the veteran is yet to decide on a second stint. A source close to the leader says he has earned enough credibility in the party to decide his future — either to continue in Rajya Sabha or focus entirely on party affairs as party chief.</p>.<p>In June 2020, Kharge entered the Rajya Sabha and the following year became leader of the Opposition. His elevation as Congress president, however, marked a defining moment in his career. Born into a Dalit family at Warwatti in Bidar district, Kharge’s rise in politics has been remarkable.</p>.<p>A law graduate and former labour union leader, Kharge was known as “Solillada Saradara” (invincible leader), before his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he had won nine Assembly elections from Gurmitkal and Chittapur, besides two Lok Sabha polls from Kalaburagi. He served in the cabinets of four chief ministers, before becoming sent to the upper house of parliament.</p>.<p>A close ally of the Gandhi family, Kharge lost the CM race thrice — in 1999 to S M Krishna, in 2004 to N Dharam Singh and in 2013 to ex-JD(S) leader Siddaramaiah — but never openly revolted. He was moved to national politics to neutralise parallel power centres in Karnataka.</p>.<p>Now, speculation over his return to state politics has intensified amid a prolonged power-transfer row in Karnataka. It is no longer confined to Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, with the demand for a Dalit chief minister gaining renewed traction.</p>.‘Hire-and-fire future’: Kharge slams Modi govt over Labour Codes, calls them biggest blow to workers since Independence.<p>Kharge’s recent remark about an impending “discussion” with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over leadership change has fuelled speculation that the party is exploring options to stabilise the government and improve its electoral prospects.</p>.<p>When reporters referred to Home Minister G Parameshwara backing him for the CM’s post, Kharge said, “You, Parameshwara and top leaders say I should become chief minister. But Sonia Gandhi has taken decisions regarding me”. Parameshwara had noted that Kharge’s contemporaries — Gundu Rao, Veerappa Moily, Dharam Singh and Bangarappa — all became chief ministers, but not him.</p>.<p>Congress insiders say the high command faces a dilemma. Siddaramaiah continuing as CM could prolong uncertainty, while replacing him with Shivakumar may deepen factional tensions ahead of the 2028 polls. Kharge is being viewed as an acceptable compromise. But a close aide confides that “much water has flown” since the last time he lost the CM race.</p>.<p>If the CM post is indeed given to Kharge as a reward for his service to the party, it is long overdue, said veteran leaders, who see the veteran as an opportunity to “reclaim” the party from “outsiders”.</p>.<p>Yet, while the demand for a Dalit CM has often surfaced during leadership crises, whether it will translate into a real political shift this time remains to be seen.</p>