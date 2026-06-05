Mallikarjun Kharge's net worth grew 92% in six years, assets totalling Rs 38.7 crore declared in affidavit

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Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge declares Rs 38.7 crore assets, a 92% rise in six years, with five pending criminal cases.
Key facts
• Asset growth
Kharge's net worth increased by 92% from Rs 20.12 crore in 2020 to Rs 38.7 crore in 2024, with movable assets worth Rs 11.3 crore and immovable assets at Rs 27.39 crore.
• Property ownership
Kharge and his wife own agricultural lands in Kalaburagi and properties in Bengaluru, as per the affidavit.
• Criminal cases
Five pending criminal cases against Kharge, all filed in Assam for alleged statements during political addresses that allegedly promoted enmity.
• Political context
Kharge filed his Rajya Sabha nomination alongside Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka leaders, with the election scheduled for June 18.
Key statistics
92%
Net worth increase over six years
Rs 38.7 crore
Total declared assets
Rs 11.3 crore
Movable assets value
Rs 27.39 crore
Immovable assets value
Rs 20.12 crore
Previous net worth (2020)
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Published 05 June 2026, 15:09 IST