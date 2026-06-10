Malnad people divided over Shivamogga-Mangaluru railway line

<p class="bodytext">People of Malnad region are divided over the proposed Shivamogga-Mangaluru railway project via Sringeri, which passes through Western Ghats. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Flagging the damage it could cause to the ecological balance of Malnad region, a section of people in Chikkamagaluru district have initiated an online campaign ‘Save Sringeri’ against the project . They argued that the railway network at the cost of lives of the people in Malnad region was not needed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Environmentalist Nagaraj Koove told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the top priority of people’s representatives must be to issue title deeds to small farmers in Malnad region.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Many people are homeless. It is high time that they are given houses. Later, the government can think of building a railway line between Malnad and coastal region,” Koove said.</p>.Bengaluru: Pink Line train gets oscillation clearance, Bannerghatta Road metro likely by August 15.<p class="bodytext">Sringeri areca growers’ association general secretary Aravind Sigadal said those supporting the project had no clarity over why they needed it and how it would benefit them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">But those opposing it had plenty of reasons. This was the ground reality in Chikkamagaluru district, he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sigadal said a large number of trees may have to be cut to make way for the project, leading to destruction of forests and loss of flora and fauna.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It does not benefit local people as they don’t travel to coastal region on a daily basis. There is a need to create awareness among people in this regard,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In contrast, people of Hosanagar have demanded that the Centre and the railways include Hosanagar in the proposed project.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Members of various organisations staged a protest in the town recently in support of their demand. The Hosanagar merchants’ association submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar in this regard. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The memo said Hosanagar was excluded from the detailed project report (DPR) of the project.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“A tender has already been floated for preparing the DPR, which costs about Rs 3,300 crore. In 2018, the then chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda had demanded that Hosanagar should be included in the project. Currently, discussions are on to build the line via Arasalu-Ripponpet-Thirthahalli, which is unfair to Hosanagar,” it said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">People said Hosanagar taluk was backward in the district and was deprived of many facilities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">People had given away their lands and houses for the implementation of hydro-power projects, the memo pointed out.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The proposed railway line must pass through Arasalu, Ripponpet, Hosanagar, and Thirthahalli, they added. </p>