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Homeindiakarnataka

Malnad people divided over Shivamogga-Mangaluru railway line

Environmentalist Nagaraj Koove told DH that the top priority of people’s representatives must be to issue title deeds to small farmers in Malnad region.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 22:43 IST
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A social media post on ‘Save Sringeri’ campaign.
A social media post on ‘Save Sringeri’ campaign.
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Published 09 June 2026, 22:43 IST
KarnatakashivamoggaMangaluruinfrastructure

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