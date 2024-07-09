Cop shoots at man's leg in Karnataka after knife attack attempt in police station

Shivamogga: In an act of self defence, police fired at the leg of an accused in five cases including attempt to murder when the latter tried to attack the cops with a knife at Kumsi police station limits on Tuesday.

According to police, Razak, accused in 5 cases including attempt to murder and NDPS, attempted to attack police constable Arjun with a knife when the police tried to nab him.

As an act of self defence, police inspector fired at the leg of the accused. Later, he was taken to McGann teaching hospital in Shivamogga.