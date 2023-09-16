Man arrested for assaulting Ayush doctor in Chikkamagaluru

The police arrested a man on charges of assaulting Ayush doctor Ganesh Bhat over a fence issue.

According to police, the person arrested is Swagath.

It was said that when labourer Ravindra was fencing the land owned by Dr Ganesh Bhat at Karadikoppa, Swagath who owns a land adjacent to it, raised objection and allegedly assaulted Ravindra. Ravindra informed about this to Dr Ganesh.

On getting information, Ganesh arrived at the spot. Swagath entered into an altercation with Ganesh. In a fit of rage, Swagath stabbed Ganesh. The seriously injured Ganesh has been shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment.

Based on the statement of Ganesh, the police booked a case against Swagath and his mother Saraswathi, and arrested Swagath. The Balehonnur police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited Dr Ganesh at the hospital and inquired about his health.