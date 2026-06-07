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Homeindiakarnataka

Man arrested for casteist remark against Priyank Kharge

The complainant stated that while browsing Facebook, he came across a post on a page named “Namma Karla” featuring a photograph of the Home Minister and a statement attributed to him.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 12:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

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