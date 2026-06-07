Man arrested for casteist remark against Priyank Kharge

<p>Udupi: Karkala Town Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly posting derogatory and caste-based comments against Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> on Facebook.</p><p>The arrested is Sudhir Bangera, a resident of Nalkeda Bettu in Karkala. </p><p>According to the police, the complaint was filed by Suresh of Chethanahalli in Karkala. The complainant stated that while browsing Facebook, he came across a post on a page named “Namma Karla” featuring a photograph of the Home Minister and a statement attributed to him.</p> .Bengaluru: Social media handle booked for derogatory remark against Home Minister.<p>The complaint alleged that Sudhir Bangera had commented on the post on June 6, using objectionable and derogatory language directed at the minister. The comment was reportedly caste-based and intended to insult the minister, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community.</p><p>Police said the arrested allegedly posted remarks that could promote enmity, hatred, and social discord among different groups, thereby affecting communal harmony. The complaint further alleged that the accused made casteist remarks and issued threats against the minister through the social media platform.</p> .<p>Based on the complaint, Karkala Town Police registered a case under Sections 351(3), 196, and 353(2) of the BNS along with Sections 3(1)(r) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. </p><p>The arrested will be produced before the court, said the police. </p>