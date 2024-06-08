Man arrested for touching woman inappropriately during bus travel

Mangaluru: The public caught hold of a man who behaved in an inappropriate manner with a young woman who was travelling in a bus to Bajpe and handed him over to the police.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested man is Kalander Shafi (31) from Bajpe.

In her complaint, the 19-year-old woman had said that a man was stalking her and sat in a seat behind her. He outraged her modesty by touching her inappropriately. The public caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.