Man arrested on charges of cyber harassment that led victim to attempt suicide in Karnataka

In a complaint, the woman had said that some unknown person had hacked her Facebook account, following which, she started receiving explicit and threatening messages.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:22 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 09:22 IST
KarnatakaMangaluruCyber crime

