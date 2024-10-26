Man arrested on charges of cyber harassment that led victim to attempt suicide in Karnataka

<p>Mangaluru: The Surathkal police have arrested a man on charges of cyber harassment and threat, which forced a woman to attempt to end her life.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested goes by the name Shariq.</p><p>In a complaint, the woman had said that some unknown person had hacked her Facebook account, following which, she started receiving explicit and threatening messages. The messages were sent to her brother Kishan and friend Harshith. Accordingly a complaint was registered on October 22.</p>.Bookstore owner in Karnataka's Puttur loses Rs 56.71 lakh in online fraud. <p>The complainant had accused Shariq of sending the messages.</p><p>The police summoned Shariq to the station and his mobile phones and social media applications were verified. During the preliminary investigation, the police could not get any information. Now they have sought more information from social media platforms.</p><p>After the woman received the messages again on October 24, she attempted to end her life by suicide. The Surathkal police have registered a case under section 78(1)(i), 351(1 & 2), 3(5) of BNS.</p><p>The investigation is in progress.</p>