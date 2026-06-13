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Man arrested under PIT NDPS Act for involvement in drug trafficking in Karnataka's Udupi

The arrested identified as Jagdish Poojary, a resident of Rajeevnagar, was taken into preventive custody on June 12.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:17 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimedrug traffickingUdupiArrested

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