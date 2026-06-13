Man arrested under PIT NDPS Act for involvement in drug trafficking in Karnataka's Udupi

<p>Udupi: Police have arrested a 33-year-old man from Rajeevnagar within the Manipal police station limits under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities.</p><p>The arrested identified as Jagdish Poojary, a resident of Rajeevnagar, was taken into preventive custody on June 12 following an order issued by the Inspector General of Police ( Western Range), Mangaluru. The action was initiated based on a proposal submitted by the Superintendent of Police of Udupi district.</p>.NRI loses Rs 12.25 lakh in investment scam.<p>According to police records, Poojary has been involved in multiple narcotics-related offences. Five cases have been registered against him at the Manipal Police Station and the CEN Crime Police Station in Udupi district. Three of these cases pertain to the possession, transportation and sale of narcotic substances, while the remaining two relate to drug consumption.</p><p>Of the three trafficking cases, one is currently pending trial before a court, while investigations are continuing in the other two. In the cases related to drug consumption, the accused has already been convicted, police said.</p>.Thousands of Karnataka's Bagair Hukum cultivators struggle to purchase fertiliser.<p>Police said that considering his repeated involvement in narcotics offences, preventive detention proceedings were initiated under the PIT NDPS Act. He will be lodged in the Central Prison at Kalaburagi under preventive detention. </p>