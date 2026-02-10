Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man booked for forcing woman to change her religion in Karnataka's Hubballi

He had threatened her using photographs edited using artificial intelligence tools, according to the police
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 07:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 07:31 IST
Karnataka NewsHubballiReligious conversion

Follow us on :

Follow Us