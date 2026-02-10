<p>Hubball: A case has been registered against a man in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubballi </a>for allegedly forcing a woman to change her religion after threatening her using photographs edited using artificial intelligence tools.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by the mother of victim from Dharwad, the accused has been identified as Jaffer, a resident of Rajnagar in Hubballi.</p><p>According to the complaint, Jaffer and the victim were working at the same place and had developed a friendship. Taking advantage of this, the accused allegedly took photographs with her, later edited them using AI tools and stored the images on his mobile phone. He allegedly threatened to upload the edited photos on social media if she did not comply with his demands.</p>.BJP's Ashoka calls CM Siddaramaiah 'ambassador of religious conversion' in Karnataka.<p>The complaint further states that the accused extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from the woman by blackmailing her and subjected her to mental harassment. It is alleged that with the intention of forcing her to convert, Jaffer took her to a dargah, made her tie a sacred thread, and issued threats to her life.</p><p>The complaint was initially registered at the Dharwad Suburban police station and later transferred to Ashok Nagar police station in the city.</p>