Man booked in Davangere for wearing pro-Palestine t-shirt

Davangere: Davangere police booked a case against a man for donning a t-shirt with the flag of Palestine during the Eid-milad festival procession held in the city recently.

Following a complaint by a resident of Davangere, Extension police booked the case. In the complaint, he stated that a man wearing a t-shirt with the flag of Palestine was spotted when the procession was passing through the Gandhi circle. It was aimed at harming communal harmony in the society. The person must be arrested, he demanded.