Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man booked in Davangere for wearing pro-Palestine t-shirt

SP Uma Prashanth stated that police are probing the case and man would be arrested soon.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 05:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Davangere: Davangere police booked a case against a man for donning a t-shirt with the flag of Palestine during the Eid-milad festival procession held in the city recently.

Following a complaint by a resident of Davangere, Extension police booked the case. In the complaint, he stated that a man wearing a t-shirt with the flag of Palestine was spotted when the procession was passing through the Gandhi circle. It was aimed at harming communal harmony in the society. The person must be arrested, he demanded.

SP Uma Prashanth stated that police are probing the case and man would be arrested soon.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2024, 05:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPalestineDavangere

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT