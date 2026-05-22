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Homeindiakarnataka

Man cheats youths of Rs 43 lakh on police job promise

According to police, Patil had promised a job in police department for the complainant and received Rs 3.75 lakh from him.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 00:07 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 00:07 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimehaveri

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