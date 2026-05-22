Man cheats youths of Rs 43 lakh on police job promise

<p>Haveri: The Haveri Town Police have registered an FIR against a man, who claimed himself to be a deputy superintendent of police and cheated people of Rs 43 lakh on the promise of securing jobs for them in police department.</p>.<p>The suspect has been identified as Gyananagouda Siddanagouda Patil. According to police, Patil had promised a job in police department for the complainant and received Rs 3.75 lakh from him.</p>.57 job aspirants conned of Rs 1.83 crore in Karnataka, Central Crime Branch books three.<p>Later, beleiving Patil’s words, 10 other job aspirants paid him a total sum of Rs 43.25 lakh. However, even afer years of receiving the money, Patil did not get job to any one of them, police said.</p>.<p>Police said that a search has been lanunched to trace Patil.</p>