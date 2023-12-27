Man clubs daughter to death after she refused to live with husband

A heinous incident of a man clubbing his daughter to death and later burning her body after she refused to live with her husband has come to light belatedly in Mushtur village near Nangali in Kolar taluk. The incident occurred seven months ago and came to light this week.
The deceased has been identified as Archita (17), who was studying first PUC at the time of her death. Her father Ravi has been arrested by the Nangali police.
Archita was in love with a boy who happened to be her relative. However, she was married off to a boy from Jodi Krishnapura near Vemgal in the taluk. Archita was not willing to lead her life with the said boy.
The police said Archita's father brought his daughter from her husband's house and clubbed her to death in a farmhouse on May 21. The incident came to light after the Nangali police station received an anonymous complaint alleging that Archita had been missing. As the police began investigation, her father lodged a complaint. The police said that during interrogation, Ravi spilled the beans. Confessing to the crime, he said he burnt the body at a paddy field.
The team from the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the spot where Archita's body was burnt.