Man clubs daughter to death after she refused to live with husband

The police said Archita's father brought his daughter from her husband's house and clubbed her to death in a farmhouse on May 21. The incident came to light after the Nangali police station received an anonymous complaint alleging that Archita had been missing. As the police began investigation, her father lodged a complaint. The police said that during interrogation, Ravi spilled the beans. Confessing to the crime, he said he burnt the body at a paddy field.