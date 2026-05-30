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Homeindiakarnataka

Man dies in sleep after venomous bite in Karnataka's Savanur

He was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and he succumbed on Friday.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 18:36 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 18:36 IST
Karnataka NewsDeathsnake biteSavanur khaara

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