Man dies in sleep after venomous bite in Karnataka's Savanur

<p>Savanur: A 35-year-old man died after allegedly being bitten by a venomous creature while sleeping on the roof of his house in Tevarmelahalli of Savanur taluk.</p>.<p>Deceased Manjunath Basavanneppa Hunasikatti had dinner at home on the night of May 27 and went to sleep on the rooftop. It is suspected that a venomous creature bit him on the face while he was asleep.</p>.Bagalkot girl dies of rabies two weeks after street dog bit her.<p>He was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and he succumbed on Friday.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at Savanur Police Station.</p>