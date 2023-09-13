Man forced to work as bonded labourer for taking Rs 1 lakh loan from landlord in Bidar

A case has been registered against a landlord for reportedly employing a poor man as bonded labourer for seven years in his farm in lieu of Rs 1 lakh loan paid for his daughter's marriage.
Janawad Station police have lodged an FIR against the landlord Vishwanath Patil based on the complaint given by the 60-year-old man Shankar Halakude to the Superintendent of Police.
Shankar, who hailed from the tiny hamlet of Aliyambar, has reportedly been working in the farm of the landlord since June 1, 2016. The man alleged that the landlord has forced him to work from 4 am to 10 pm everyday apart from giving mental harassment and abusing foul language. The man also complained that the landlord has been exerting pressure on him to sell his house to settle loan dues and interest of Rs 7.50 lakh.
The police officials said that Shankar had taken Rs 1 lakh loan from the landlord for his daughter's marriage in 2016 and settled it in three years as per the complaint filed by him. "The landlord is demanding Rs 6.50 lakh interest apart from the principal amount. Due to this, he forcibly employed me in his farm as bonded labour", he alleged in the complaint.