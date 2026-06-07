Man from Karnataka's Karkala loses Rs 5.63 lakh in online scam

<p>Udupi: A cyber fraud case has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station after a man allegedly lost more than Rs 5.63 lakh from his bank account through an online scam.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Vasudeva, he received a WhatsApp message on June 4, purportedly containing an RTO-related PDF document. When he attempted to open the file, it did not open. Shortly thereafter, he began receiving multiple OTPs on his mobile phone.</p>.50-year-old man from Bengaluru loses Rs 5.95 crore to online investment scam.<p>He later discovered that a total of Rs 5,63,117 had been withdrawn from his account in a series of unauthorised transactions. The complainant alleged that unidentified fraudsters had illegally transferred the money from his account through cyber means.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Karkala Town Police have registered a case under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. </p>