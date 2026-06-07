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Homeindiakarnataka

Man from Karnataka's Karkala loses Rs 5.63 lakh in online scam

The complainant alleged that unidentified fraudsters had illegally transferred the money from his account through cyber means.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 06:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarkalaonline scam

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