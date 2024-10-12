Man hacked to death in Hubballi over old enmity, three of accused held

<p>Hubballi: A man was brutally hacked to death by a group of people near Gopankoppa over an old enmity. </p><p>According to police, Shivraj Kammar (23) of Gopankoppa was attacked by a group of five to six individuals at Gopankoppa Junction on Friday night. </p><p>The accused had attacked Shivraj with machetes and other lethal weapons. </p><p>Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the deceased sustained more than 30 injuries on the body. </p>.VHP leader's murder: Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Wadhawa Singh among 6 chargesheeted by NIA.<p>The reason for the enmity which led to the murder is yet to be known.</p><p>Acting on the case, Ashok Nagar police detained three accused, of which the two led the police to the rest of the accused who had absconded by then. </p><p>The two accused attempted an escape after attacking the police near the Old Railway Quarters on Karwar Road.</p><p>Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the police had to fire thrice at the legs of the two accused to stop them from escaping.</p><p>Three police officers including a PSI, were injured in the incident and have been admitted at the KMCRI Hospital for treatment.</p>