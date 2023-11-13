Man hacked to death in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, 7 held

Superintendent of Police (Belagavi) Bheemashankar Guled said, "The situation is now under control. We have already nabbed seven accused. They have been arrested while efforts are being made to nab the remaining three who are still at large."

After the post-mortem, Shanur's body was handed over to his family, Guled said, adding that the victim got married just 10 months ago and his wife is expecting.