Man hacked to death with machete by neighbour in Karnataka's Kushalnagar

<p>Kushalnagar: In a shocking incident in Basaveshwara Layout on the outskirts of the city of Kushalnagar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, a man named Joseph (58) was killed after a brutal attack by his neighbour, while his friend Vasanth (36) was left in a critical condition. Vasanth has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.</p><p>Girish (29), a neighbour of Joseph, is the accused and has been arrested by the police.</p><p>The three men, who were in an inebriated state, reportedly got engaged in a verbal altercation before the incident.</p><p>Girish attacked them with a machete for allegedly abusing him with foul language.</p><p>Joseph died on the spot due to the assault, while Vasanth was severely injured, the police said.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Kushalnagar Rural Police Station.</p>